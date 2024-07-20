Olympic champion Dominique Dawes recently spoke with E! News about the evolving support system for athletes, especially when it comes to mental health. Dawes, who competed in three Olympics and won four medals, highlighted the progress made in recognizing and addressing mental health concerns in the world of gymnastics. She emphasized the importance of having a strong support system to navigate the emotional and mental challenges that come with elite-level competition.

Reflecting on her own experiences, Dawes shared how mental health was not a focal point during her time in the sport. She mentioned the intense training schedules and lack of emphasis on emotional well-being, noting that a more compassionate culture could have positively impacted her mental health during her competitive years. Despite the challenges she faced, Dawes gained valuable life lessons from her gymnastics journey, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and learning from hardships.

Dawes also praised Simone Biles for prioritizing her mental and emotional well-being during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, even at the cost of missing out on certain events. She commended Biles for making a decision that was best for her overall health, both mentally and physically. Dawes shared some tips for Team USA athletes, encouraging them to focus on mental well-being alongside their rigorous training regimens.

In addition to her insights on mental health, Dawes also discussed the importance of proper nutrition for athletes. She emphasized the need to fuel up with healthy snacks like peanut butter to sustain energy levels, particularly for high-energy and athletic kids. Dawes highlighted the role of mental exercises, such as deep breathing and meditation, in helping athletes stay grounded and focused amidst the pressures of Olympic competition.

Overall, Dawes’s interview shed light on the changing landscape of support systems for Olympic athletes, particularly in the context of mental health awareness. Her perspective as a seasoned gymnast and Olympic champion offered valuable insights for current and aspiring athletes looking to excel in their sport while prioritizing their overall well-being.