Dominik Mysterio, known as a dominant force in the WWE, recently took a jab at Chelsea Green for her Rey Mysterio mask incident during the Clash at The Castle event. The match between Bayley and Piper Niven was filled with exciting moments, one of which involved Green wearing a Rey Mysterio mask to distract the referee. Despite her efforts, Bayley emerged victorious in the end.

After the match, Dominik Mysterio shared a photo of Chelsea Green in the Rey Mysterio mask on Twitter, where he playfully mocked her and challenged her to do better with the caption, “@ImChelseaGreen you can do better…#deadbeats.” This unexpected response from Dominik Mysterio has sparked speculation about a potential feud between Green and Bayley in the future.

It’s interesting to see how Dominik Mysterio, who has shown a disdain for his father Rey Mysterio in the past, didn’t miss the opportunity to taunt Chelsea Green after her antics at the event. This playful banter between wrestlers adds an extra layer of excitement for fans who are eagerly anticipating what will happen next.

The world of WWE is always full of surprises, and the interactions between wrestlers both in and out of the ring keep fans on their toes. Dominik Mysterio's teasing of Chelsea Green is just one example of the drama and excitement that unfolds in the world of professional wrestling.