Doctor Who fans were eagerly anticipating the season finale, but many were left feeling disappointed and underwhelmed. The episode, titled Empire of Death, failed to live up to the hype for some viewers. The episode picked up where the previous one left off, with The Doctor facing off against the villainous Sutekh who planned to destroy all life in the universe.

As the story unfolded, The Doctor and their companions discovered the key to defeating Sutekh lay in uncovering the mystery of Ruby Sunday’s parentage. Despite the destruction and chaos caused by Sutekh, The Doctor was able to travel to a future point in time using a “remembered TARDIS” cobbled together from elements of past incarnations. This journey led to the revelation of Ruby’s true parentage, which turned out to be a surprisingly ordinary and mundane story.

The climactic showdown with Sutekh saw The Doctor and their allies using clever tactics and intelligent gadgets to capture the villain and restore peace to the universe. However, some fans found the resolution to Ruby’s storyline to be anticlimactic and unsatisfying. The identity of Mrs. Flood also remained a mystery, leaving viewers with more questions than answers.

Despite the mixed reactions from fans, some viewers enjoyed the episode and praised the performances of the cast. The debate around the finale continues on social media, with fans expressing a range of opinions from disappointment to satisfaction with how the story wrapped up.

Overall, the season finale of Doctor Who left fans divided and sparked discussions about the direction of the show and the resolutions to key storylines. Whether you loved it or found it lacking, the episode certainly provided plenty of food for thought for fans of the long-running sci-fi series.