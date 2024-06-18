Bikini season is finally here, and Matilda Djerf of Djerf Avenue and Francesca Aiello of Frankies Bikinis have joined forces to create the ultimate summer collaboration – Djerf Avenue x Frankies Bikinis. This exciting collaboration brings together the best of both brands, with Djerf Avenue’s effortless clothing staples and Frankies Bikinis’ flattering swim styles coming together to create the perfect warm-weather essentials.

With celebrity fans like Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie, Djerf Avenue is known for its chic and timeless pieces. On the other hand, Frankies Bikinis, a favorite among It-girls like Gigi and Bella Hadid, is known for its trendy and stylish swimwear. The combination of these two brands has resulted in a collection that celebrates carefree summer days under the sun.

The Djerf Avenue x Frankies Bikinis collection features vintage-inspired clothing and swimwear in terry cloth and fresh prints. Available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3XL, the pieces in this collection are priced between $69 and $149, making them accessible to a wide range of customers. Francesca Aiello expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating that the collection is designed to celebrate summer and is perfect for creating unforgettable memories on sunny days.

Matilda Djerf also shared her enthusiasm for the new collection, emphasizing the importance of comfort and style in the pieces. She mentioned that the collection is made from organic cotton to ensure a breathable and flowy feel, perfect for summer adventures. The goal of the collaboration was to create a range of beautiful styles that exude an airy and effortless vibe, ideal for soaking up the sun in style.

If you’re eager to get your hands on the Djerf Avenue x Frankies Bikinis collection, you can shop the pieces on both the Djerf Avenue and Frankies Bikinis websites. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, hitting the beach, or simply enjoying the warm weather, these pieces are sure to elevate your summer wardrobe and help you make the most of the sunny days ahead.