Burlesque star Dita Von Teese recently turned heads in a stunning green lingerie ensemble, complete with matching PVC gloves and a bold choker. The 51-year-old dancer showcased her timeless beauty while promoting her lingerie line, Playful Promises.

In a recent event in Paris, Dita wowed the audience with a classic striptease performance in a giant cocktail glass. She exuded glamour in a silver thong and shimmering nipple covers as she gracefully moved through the water at the Alexis Mabille show.

When asked about her secret to looking youthful, Dita attributed it to a combination of good genes and self-care. She mentioned that her 92-year-old grandmother is also youthful, indicating a genetic predisposition. However, Dita emphasized that she puts effort into maintaining her well-being by exercising, getting enough sleep, taking care of her skin, and using sunscreen. She also revealed that she avoids smoking and limits her alcohol intake to no more than two glasses.

Aside from her successful career in burlesque, Dita has found a new way to monetize her iconic stage outfits by selling them on a second-hand clothing site called Depop. Fans have the opportunity to own a piece of Dita’s history, including her worn French stockings priced at £90 each.

Dita Von Teese’s timeless beauty, captivating performances, and entrepreneurial spirit continue to solidify her status as a burlesque icon. Her dedication to self-care and attention to detail in every aspect of her career serve as an inspiration to fans worldwide.