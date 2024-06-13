Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Moana” has recently announced its lead actress, Catherine Laga‘aia. She will be starring alongside Dwayne Johnson, who is reprising his role as Maui in the highly anticipated film.

Laga‘aia, a 17-year-old from Sydney, Australia, expressed her excitement about taking on the character of Moana, stating that the character holds a special place in her heart. She also shared her pride in representing her Samoan heritage and Pacific Island peoples, as well as young girls who share her background.

Joining Laga‘aia and Johnson in the cast are John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui; Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother, Sina; and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. The film, set to begin production this summer, is directed by Thomas Kail, known for his work on “Hamilton” and “Grease Live.”

The screenplay for the live-action adaptation is penned by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, with Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia serving as producers. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the original songwriter, will also be involved in the production.

The addition of Catherine Laga‘aia to the cast has sparked excitement among fans, and her mentorship by Auli‘i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated version, adds a layer of continuity to the project. Cravalho herself has expressed her love for the character of Moana and the impact she has had as a Disney princess.

The live-action “Moana” film is part of an expansion of the franchise, with an animated sequel set to release in the future. The diverse cast and crew bring a fresh perspective to the beloved story, promising an exciting new take on the beloved tale of the adventurous Polynesian princess.