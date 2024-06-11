Exciting New Content on Disney+ This Week

A selection of new films and shows have been added to Disney+ this week, offering viewers a variety of captivating stories to enjoy. From true crime dramas to thrilling miniseries, there is something for everyone to dive into. Here are some of the highlights:

Under the Bridge (12 June)

This miniseries is based on the acclaimed book by author Rebecca Godfrey and tells the true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk, who mysteriously disappeared after attending a party with friends in 1997. Through the perspectives of Godfrey and a local police officer, viewers are taken into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder, uncovering shocking truths about the unlikely killer.

Clipped (4 June)

“Clipped” delves behind the scenes of a notorious NBA owner’s racist remarks that were caught on tape and made headlines worldwide. The series explores the intersection of a dysfunctional basketball organization and a troubled marriage, all against the backdrop of a cursed team. Starring Jacki Weaver, this show promises to be a gripping watch.

The Acolyte (5 June)

Also known as “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” this series follows a respected Jedi Master as he investigates a crime spree that leads him to confront a dangerous warrior from his past. As the investigation unfolds, dark secrets and sinister forces come to light, challenging everything the characters thought they knew.

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (7 June)

This miniseries takes viewers back to 1972 when fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld was on the cusp of fame. His encounter with the charismatic Jacques de Bascher changes the course of his life, setting him on a path to rivalry with haute couture genius Yves Saint Laurent. Witness the glamour, ego battles, and passionate conflicts that shaped Lagerfeld into a legendary figure.

Criminal Minds: Evolution – Season 17 (7 June)

The upcoming season of “Criminal Minds: Evolution” follows the FBI’s elite profilers as they investigate the mysterious Gold Star case. When serial killer Elias Voit strikes a deal to be transferred to federal custody in the BAU’s jurisdiction, the team faces unexpected challenges in unraveling the conspiracy.

Queenie (7 June)

Based on Candice Carty-Williams’ bestselling novel, “Queenie” is an eight-part series that delves into the complex life of a Jamaican British woman living in south London. Follow her journey as she navigates relationships, identity, and societal expectations in a captivating narrative.

