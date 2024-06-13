Disney has found its star for the live-action version of ‘Moana’ in Catherine Laga‘aia. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 10, 2026. This news comes as the animated sequel ‘Moana 2’ is set to premiere just before Thanksgiving this year.

Catherine Laga‘aia, a 17-year-old from Sydney, Australia, expressed her excitement about taking on the role of Moana. She shared her family roots, with her grandfather coming from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i, and her grandmother from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. Catherine is proud to represent her heritage and Pacific Island cultures, especially young girls who share her background.

Joining Catherine in the cast are New Zealander John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui, Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother, Sina, and Rena Owen from Bay of Islands, NZ, as the revered Gramma Tala. Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role as demigod Maui, continuing his success from the first ‘Moana’ movie.

The live-action adaptation is directed by Thomas Kail, known for his work on Broadway’s ‘Hamilton,’ as well as projects like ‘Grease Live’ and Hulu’s ‘We Were the Lucky Ones.’ Kail expressed his excitement about the talented cast coming together for the film, highlighting the chemistry between Catherine, Dwayne, and the lovable character Heihei.

Production for ‘Moana’ is set to begin this summer, with the film being produced by industry heavyweights like Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the original songwriter for ‘Moana,’ will also serve as a producer, ensuring the film stays true to its musical roots.

The team behind the new project includes Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, with Bush having experience writing for Disney Animation, including the screenplay for the original ‘Moana.’ Miller, a Samoan writer, brings his expertise from projects like Netflix’s ‘Thai Cave Rescue’ to enhance the cultural authenticity of the film. The collaboration of talents promises an exciting and culturally rich adaptation of the beloved story of Moana.