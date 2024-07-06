Joey Graziadei, a former Bachelor contestant, and his fiancée Kelsey Anderson recently found themselves in a mild disagreement over footwear. Kelsey, 25, posted a TikTok video this week that quickly went viral. In the video, she is dressed in a stylish light blue blouse and white pants, while Joey, 29, is wearing a striped shirt and khaki shorts paired with Birkenstock sandals.

Kelsey can be heard in the video asking Joey to change his shoes before they head out to a nice dinner. She humorously captioned the post with, “Joey, you aren’t in Hawai’i anymore. Pls cage the dogs for dinner. PS I love you.” When Joey came down the stairs, Kelsey pointed out his choice of footwear and suggested he wear something different.

Surprised by Kelsey’s request, Joey responded by asking her to imagine if he had asked her to change her outfit. Kelsey confidently replied that he would never make such a request to her. Despite having to change his shoes, Joey stood firm in his support of his beloved Birkenstocks, stating, “I’ll always stand with the Birkenstocks!”

The TikTok video sparked a debate among viewers, with some supporting Kelsey’s fashion advice and others defending Joey’s choice of footwear. Some viewers felt that Kelsey’s comment came off as condescending, while others argued that sandals, especially Birkenstocks, are acceptable for a summer dinner outing.

The couple’s playful disagreement resonated with many viewers, who shared their own opinions in the comment section. Some praised Kelsey for her honesty and playful banter, while others urged Joey to consider closed-toed shoes for indoor dining. Despite the differing opinions, it is clear that Joey and Kelsey’s engagement has brought them closer together, allowing them to navigate minor disagreements with humor and love.

This lighthearted moment between Joey and Kelsey offers a glimpse into their relationship dynamic and showcases their ability to communicate openly and playfully. As they continue to navigate life as an engaged couple, it is clear that their love and respect for each other will see them through any disagreements, whether they involve fashion choices or more significant decisions.