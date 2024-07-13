In a personal essay for the New York Times, former Vibe Magazine editor-in-chief Danyel Smith shared her experience with Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging that he threatened to harm her after a disagreement over his cover shoot for the December 1997/January 1998 issue. According to Smith, Combs wanted to see the covers before they were published, which went against company policy. When she refused, he allegedly threatened to have her “dead in the trunk of a car.”

Smith recounted how Combs called her office and repeated the threat, even telling her he knew her current location. After consulting with her attorney, Smith received an apology from Combs via fax. However, soon after their argument, the magazine’s servers were stolen, with suspicions that Diddy’s label was involved.

Despite the setback, Vibe was able to recover the completed issue, as it was saved on a disk by the art director. Diddy’s team did not respond to requests for comment on the situation. This incident with Smith comes amidst legal troubles for Diddy, who is facing multiple lawsuits related to allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

One of the latest accusers to come forward is model Adria English, who claims that Diddy groomed her for sex trafficking. The rapper has been embroiled in legal battles with nearly eight different parties over these allegations. The details of these lawsuits add to the controversy surrounding Diddy and raise questions about his conduct and behavior.

As the story unfolds, it sheds light on the challenges faced by women in the music industry and the power dynamics that exist between artists and media outlets. Smith’s account of her encounter with Diddy serves as a reminder of the importance of standing up against threats and intimidation, even when they come from powerful figures.

This incident also highlights the need for transparency and accountability in the entertainment industry, especially when it comes to issues of harassment and abuse. As more individuals come forward with their stories, it becomes increasingly clear that addressing these issues is essential for creating a safe and respectful environment for all involved. The allegations against Diddy and the legal battles he is facing underscore the importance of taking such accusations seriously and holding individuals accountable for their actions.