Days of Our Lives fans will be excited to see the return of Judith Chapman as Diana Cooper on June 25. Diana, who was reintroduced to the show in 2019 as the mother of Leo Stark, has a complicated relationship with her son. Despite Leo’s efforts to seek help from Marlena Evans, his mother remains distant and cruel towards him.

Leo’s upcoming visit to Statesville to see Diana is expected to be tense, with the possibility of some emotional confrontation between the two. While it’s unlikely that Diana will have a sudden change of heart, Leo may finally confront her about the pain she has caused him and express his desire for a better relationship.

As fans speculate on how this prison visit will unfold, it’s clear that Leo is determined to make positive changes in his life. Marlena will continue to support him through therapy sessions, hoping for progress and healing. Whether Diana will respond to Leo’s emotional plea remains to be seen, but viewers can expect some intense moments between mother and son.

Stay tuned for more updates and predictions on this dramatic storyline, and remember to follow CDL for all the latest Days of Our Lives news and spoilers.