Dia dos Namorados: Celebrating Love and Emotion with 10 Heartfelt Quotes

The Dia dos Namorados is one of the most popular celebrations in Brazil, recognized as the most romantic occasion of the year. Although it may seem like the date is dominated by the young, many adult couples also take this opportunity to give a special boost to their relationship, regardless of their marital status.

In Brazil, the celebration takes place on June 12, which falls on a Wednesday this year. Although it is a significant date for commerce, like other seasonal dates throughout the year, Dia dos Namorados is not considered a national holiday or optional holiday.

Why is Dia dos Namorados celebrated on June 12?

Contrary to what many people imagine, the origin of Dia dos Namorados has nothing to do with love. In fact, the date was added to the calendar because of a successful advertising campaign.

In 1948, João Doria, owner of the Standart Propaganda agency, was hired by the Clipper department store to boost sales in the traditionally slow month of June.

Inspired by Valentine’s Day, celebrated in the United States and other countries, Doria developed an advertising campaign for June with slogans such as “It’s not just with kisses that love is proved!” and “Don’t forget: love is repaid with love.”

The strategy impacted the sector at the time, and a special date was established for couples to celebrate love. On the other hand, the choice of June 12 is a result of the Catholic festivities of Santo Antônio, famous as the matchmaker saint, which take place on June 13.

Here are 10 quotes to celebrate Dia dos Namorados:

– “On this Dia dos Namorados, I want to remind you how much you mean to me. Every moment by your side is a gift that I cherish in my heart.”

– “Loving you is a wonderful adventure, full of laughter, dreams, and unforgettable moments. Happy Dia dos Namorados, my love!”

– “You are the reason for my smile, the strength behind my dreams, and the love that fills my life. Happy Dia dos Namorados!”

– “Every day by your side is a perfect chapter in our love story. May this Dia dos Namorados, we can write even more unforgettable moments together.”

– “I love you more with each passing day. You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars. Happy Dia dos Namorados!”

– “Our love is an endless journey, and I am eternally grateful to walk by your side. Happy Dia dos Namorados, my eternal love!”

– “Finding you was the best thing that ever happened to me. May this Dia dos Namorados be just the beginning of many happy moments together.”

– “You are my best friend, my confidant, and my great love. I love you more than words can express. Happy Dia dos Namorados!”

– “The love I feel for you is infinite, like the starry sky on a clear night. Happy Dia dos Namorados, my guiding star!”

– “On this Dia dos Namorados, I want you to know that my heart is yours today and always. I love you with all my being.”