Patrick Dempsey, best known for his role as Dr. Derek Sheperd on Grey’s Anatomy, is making a return to the small screen in a new role. The actor is set to join the cast of Dexter: Original Sin, the prequel spinoff to the popular series Dexter. In this new show, Dempsey will portray Aaron Spencer, the Captain of Miami Metro Homicide with a connection to Harry Morgan, Dexter’s father, played by Christian Slater.

Dexter: Original Sin is set in Miami in 1991 and follows a young Dexter, played by Patrick Gibson, as he transitions from a college student to a serial killer under the guidance of his father, Harry, while interning at the Miami Metro PD. The addition of Dempsey to the cast has generated excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment, expressed his enthusiasm for Dempsey joining the show, highlighting the actor’s international renown and his previous iconic roles. While Dempsey may forever be associated with his McDreamy persona from Grey’s Anatomy, his diverse acting career includes roles in films like Enchanted, Bridget Jones’s Baby, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

In addition to Dempsey, Dexter: Original Sin boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Christian Slater, Patrick Gibson, Reno Wilson, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Christina Milian, and Molly Brown. The series is shaping up to have a killer lineup of actors who are sure to bring depth and complexity to their characters.

As the anticipation for Dexter: Original Sin continues to build, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Paramount+ series. With such a stellar cast and the promise of exploring Dexter’s origins in greater detail, it’s no wonder that viewers are excited to delve back into the world of everyone’s favorite serial killer.

As the anticipation for Dexter: Original Sin continues to build, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Paramount+ series. With such a stellar cast and the promise of exploring Dexter's origins in greater detail, it's no wonder that viewers are excited to delve back into the world of everyone's favorite serial killer.