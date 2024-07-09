We are excited to report that a sequel to the popular 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada, is currently in development. According to reports, Disney is working on a follow-up to the fashion dramedy, with both Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt on board to reprise their roles. The original film’s producer, director, and screenwriter are also reportedly in talks to return for the sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada is based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel and follows the story of journalist Andy Sachs as she navigates the high-pressure world of fashion journalism as the assistant to the formidable editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, Miranda Priestly. The film received critical acclaim and has since become a cultural touchstone, with many fans eagerly anticipating a sequel.

While Anne Hathaway initially expressed skepticism about a sequel, both Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci have expressed their willingness to return to their respective roles. Blunt even mentioned the possibility of exploring a spinoff centered around her character.

With the success of the original film and the enduring popularity of its characters, it seems that a Devil Wears Prada sequel could be well-received by audiences. Fans will have to wait and see if the full cast reunites for another foray into the world of high fashion and high drama.