Kyle MacLachlan, known for his roles in Desperate Housewives and Twin Peaks, surprised fans with an unrecognizable transformation as he danced down the street in workout clothes and oversized headphones. The actor, who has been creating entertaining content for his Gen Z followers on TikTok and Instagram, recently posted a video of himself lip-syncing and dancing to a Charli XCX and Lorde collaboration.

In the video, Kyle showed off his dance moves while miming along to the music, much to the delight of his fans. His quirky and fun-loving personality has earned him praise from followers who appreciate his willingness to embrace Gen Z trends, even if his son finds them “cringeworthy.”

This isn’t the first time Kyle has caught the attention of social media users. In the past, he recreated one of Lorde’s Instagram posts, prompting a response from the singer herself. Despite not knowing each other personally, Lorde appreciated Kyle’s playful imitation and even shared his photos on her own social media, calling it an “appreciation post.”

Kyle’s ability to connect with younger audiences through his humorous and light-hearted content has garnered him a new wave of fans who appreciate his authenticity and willingness to poke fun at himself. His latest video showcases his playful side and proves that age is just a number when it comes to having fun on social media.

As Kyle continues to share his unique brand of content with the world, it’s clear that his infectious energy and genuine personality have endeared him to fans of all ages. Whether he’s dancing in the street or recreating celebrity photos, Kyle’s creativity and sense of humor shine through, making him a beloved figure in the world of social media entertainment.