Roberto Cavalli has been a staple in Taylor Swift’s wardrobe since the beginning of her career. When it was time to create costumes for her Eras Tour, Swift turned to the brand’s creative director, Fausto Puglisi, to put a fresh spin on some of her most iconic looks. Puglisi reimagined the gold fringed Roberto Cavalli minidress from her 2011 “Speak Now” tour for the tour, incorporating row upon row of beaded fringe arranged in a playful zigzag pattern for maximum movement.

The designer worked off a mannequin with Swift’s exact measurements to ensure the fringe was placed in the best location for the dress. The final look incorporated three different shades of gold for extra dimension, showcasing Puglisi’s attention to detail and craftsmanship.

In addition to iconic looks like the “Fearless” dress, Puglisi introduced new outfits for the European leg of the tour, including colorful, crystal-embellished ombré sets inspired by Swift’s roots. The designer emphasized youth and freedom in the new looks, allowing Swift to mix and match colors like she mixes musical notes.

Puglisi also designed high-low gradient gowns for Swift’s “surprise song” portion of the concert and a snake-inspired catsuit for the “Reputation” segment. The asymmetrical catsuit featured sparkly intertwined serpents, highlighting Swift’s queen of snakes persona. Fans have speculated about new catsuits for the re-recorded version of the album, hinting at potential surprises from Swift.

Despite the delicate embellishments and hours-long performances, Puglisi ensures that the outfits are well-maintained with the help of Swift’s stylist, Joseph. He views designing for Swift as a dream come true and points to the navy crop top and maxi skirt she wore to the 2023 Grammys as his personal favorite project. The outfit, coded as “Midnights,” resembled a midnight sky, capturing Swift’s chic and strong persona.

Puglisi’s relationship with Swift dates back to before his time at Roberto Cavalli, with Swift supporting his namesake label in the past. While many fashion houses want to dress Swift due to her status as a top artist, Puglisi dresses her out of love and admiration for the musician.

Overall, Fausto Puglisi’s designs for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour showcase his creativity, attention to detail, and dedication to bringing Swift’s vision to life on stage. From iconic looks to new creations, Puglisi’s work highlights Swift’s evolution as an artist and fashion icon.