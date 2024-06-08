Flavia Palmiero Sets Summer 2025 Swimwear Trends with Animal Print and Sheer Designs

From Miami, Flavia Palmiero showcased her new swimwear collection, giving a sneak peek at the styles that will be a hit this summer season in 2025. Palmiero decrees that bikinis are all about animal print and sheer fabrics. Embracing the animal print trend, she took her designs to the next level from head to toe. Palmiero stunned in a leopard print micro-bikini paired with a sheer kimono, adding sophistication and glamour to her beach look.

At 57 years old, Flavia Palmiero flaunted her figure in a strapless, two-tone swimsuit that caught the attention of her thousands of followers. With her new collection of bikinis and swimwear showcased at the Miami Swim Week, Palmiero proves that at 57, she is more fabulous than ever before.

The iconic actress wowed in a polka dot one-piece, channeling Julia Roberts with a high-cut design. Palmiero’s bold fashion choices continued as she rocked a fiery red bikini with intricate strap details, showcasing her impeccable style on the Miami beaches.

Flavia Palmiero solidified her status as the queen of animal print as she turned heads in Miami with her leopard print cover-up. Before hitting the beach, Palmiero posed in a glamorous animal print sheer tunic, perfect for the summer season. Pairing her leopard print camisole with gold chains and turquoise stone accessories from her own collection, Palmiero’s beach look was ultra-chic and sophisticated.

During her time at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, Flavia Palmiero enchanted fans with exclusive photos and videos of her glamorous outfits. From a princess-like gown to a shimmering, sheer dress adorned with metallic sequins, Palmiero proved she is the queen of transparency at Cannes.

Flavia Palmiero brought her A-game to Cannes, attending exclusive events alongside top celebrities. Embracing the denim trend, Palmiero opted for a chic look with ultra-low-rise jeans and shiny details, showcasing her effortless style and sophistication.

Whether rocking a slip dress or a sophisticated gown, Flavia Palmiero exuded elegance and glamour at Cannes, stealing the spotlight at every turn. From lacy lingerie-inspired looks to intricate floral embroidery, Palmiero’s fashion choices at the festival were nothing short of show-stopping.