Tonight on Doubling Down With the Derricos, an episode aired where the family dealt with Karen’s medical emergency. Gigi also had to come clean about her symptoms. The boys wanted to have their first hang out with girls they had crushes on at a skating rink. The family went skiing, but Gigi was feeling dizzy before the trip. She didn’t want to worry her family, but when Karen passed out and needed medical attention, everything changed.

Karen’s heart was fine after tests at the hospital, but she needed to slow down and stay hydrated. Deon took care of her, reminding her to drink water throughout the day. The children were relieved to see their mom back home and feeling better. The scare brought Deon and Karen closer, reminding them of their love for each other.

The family went out for dinner, sharing what they love about Karen. They were glad she was okay and reconnected with her doctor. Karen is the center of her family’s universe, always supporting her children’s interests. She was hesitant about her sons dating but eventually agreed to a hangout for them to socialize with friends.

Gigi revealed her health concerns to her son after the family dinner. She was worried about her dizziness and potential brain tumor. Gigi had been teaching her granddaughters how to braid hair to help Karen, who usually did all the girls’ hair. She also joined an advocacy group, IRTH, to support black mothers and children facing high mortality rates.

After speaking at an event for the advocacy group, Karen joined the family for the boys’ hangout at a skating rink. Most of the boys held hands with girls by the end of the night, except for Denver, who needed encouragement to talk to his crush, Halo. In the end, he was able to break the ice and enjoy the evening with his crush.