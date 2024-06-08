der-mythos-lebt-die-highlights-von-rock-am-ring-und-rock-im-park

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park: Highlights of the Music Festivals

Three days of loud music, party atmosphere, and even sunshine: Rock am Ring and Rock im Park music festivals have opened to the cheers of tens of thousands of fans. Approximately 70 bands each are set to perform at the Nürburgring in the Eifel region and at the former NS Reich Party Rally Grounds near the stadium of the 1. FC Nürnberg football club in Nuremberg on three stages.

Green Day Kick Off Rock im Park

On the first day of the festival in Nuremberg, Canadian rock group Billy Talent and US punk rockers Green Day were scheduled to perform in the evening. Saturday’s lineup includes Chemnitz rock band Kraftklub and Italian glam rock band Måneskin, the winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. The closing act on Sunday, according to reports, will be punk rock band Die Ärzte.

Rock am Ring featuring “Die Ärzte” on Friday

At the twin festival in Nürburg, Die Ärzte took the stage on Friday evening, with Billy Talent and Green Day set for Saturday, and Kraftklub and Måneskin for Sunday. Thousands of fans crowded in front of the main stage in the afternoon during the performance of the German rock band Guano Apes.

Many fans had already arrived on Thursday to set up their tents on the grounds and get into the festival spirit – some with cans of beer in hand, loud music blasting from speakers, and creative headgear.

Perfect Festival Weather

The headgear may come in handy over the weekend because both locations are expecting perfect festival weather. The German Weather Service predicts partly sunny skies, some clouds, and temperatures up to 25 degrees in Nuremberg. Similarly, mostly sunny weather with similar temperatures is expected in the Eifel region.