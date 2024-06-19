Deon Derrico recently opened up about his focus on health and family following his divorce from Karen Derrico. The couple’s split came as a surprise to fans, but Deon took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message alongside a photo of his large family. He emphasized the importance of great health and family, stating that nothing else really matters in this world.

Karen and Deon Derrico are known for their large family, with Karen giving birth to all 14 of their children naturally. This includes a mix of single births, twins, quintuplets, and triplets, showcasing the couple’s unique journey as parents. Despite their divorce, Karen honored Deon on Father’s Day, calling him “the best father any 14 children can ask for.”

The news of the Derricos’ divorce came after two decades of marriage, with court documents revealing that they are sharing legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children equally. Deon will be paying $1,166 a month in child support, while Karen will be responsible for the kids’ medical insurance. In a joint statement, the former couple expressed their commitment to co-parenting their children and prioritizing their well-being.

“Doubling Down with the Derricos” continues to air on TLC, giving fans a glimpse into the family’s life and dynamics. Despite the challenges they are facing, Karen and Deon are focused on moving forward for the good of their family. Their story serves as a reminder of the importance of health, family, and unity during difficult times. Stay tuned for more updates on celebrity news, TV, fashion, and more.