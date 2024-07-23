Demi Moore, aged 61, impressed everyone with her stunning appearance in a bikini while celebrating her daughter Scout Willis’ 33rd birthday on a family getaway. In a photo shared by her daughter Rumer Willis, Demi looked incredibly youthful as she enjoyed a moment with her 15-month-old granddaughter, Louetta, on a dock.

The family celebration was captured beautifully by Rumer, who mentioned the fun activities they were doing for Scout’s birthday. Louetta, looking adorable in her pink swimsuit, added to the joy of the occasion as she bonded with her grandmother. The trip was filled with happy moments, with Scout and her sister Tallulah seen having a great time on a floating water mat.

The weekend getaway was not just about celebrating Scout’s birthday but also about creating unforgettable family memories. Moore’s presence brought vibrancy to the gathering, and the shared experiences highlighted the importance of spending quality time with loved ones. Rumer, too, shared her excitement by posting a picture of herself in a swimsuit, adding to the festive atmosphere.

In addition to the family’s celebrations, Scout’s friend Fred Houston shared moments of Scout enjoying the river with another friend. Moore also took to Instagram to express her love for Scout and wish her a happy birthday, showing the special bond between them.

Overall, the family getaway was a heartwarming affair filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. The photos shared on social media captured the essence of the celebration, showcasing the beauty of family togetherness and the joy of making memories with loved ones.