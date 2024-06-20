Demi Moore and Ally Sheedy, who starred together in the 1985 film “St. Elmo’s Fire,” recently reunited on the red carpet for the premiere of “BRATS.” This documentary focuses on the iconic group of actors known as the “Brat Pack” from the 1980s.

The pair shared a warm embrace and posed for photos at the event, which took place on June 7. They were joined by other “Brat Pack” members like Jon Cryer, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Lea Thompson, and Timothy Hutton. The film, directed by Andrew McCarthy, revisits the legacy of the group several decades later.

In a trailer for “BRATS,” Demi Moore can be seen reflecting on the past with Andrew McCarthy. She shared a story about being asked to choose between the movie and her personal life, to which she responded, “the movie!” This behind-the-scenes glimpse offers viewers a deeper understanding of the actors’ experiences during that time.

Ally Sheedy, who also starred in “The Breakfast Club” alongside other “Brat Pack” members, expressed her excitement for the premiere of “BRATS.” The documentary promises to provide fans with a nostalgic look back at the beloved group of actors and their impact on popular culture.

“BRATS” is set to premiere on Hulu on June 13, giving audiences a chance to relive the magic of the “Brat Pack” era. The film will offer a fresh perspective on the friendships and collaborations that defined a generation of young Hollywood stars.

Overall, the reunion of Demi Moore and Ally Sheedy on the red carpet for “BRATS” serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of the “Brat Pack” and their contributions to the world of film and entertainment. This documentary promises to be a must-watch for fans of 80s cinema and those who appreciate the talent and camaraderie of this iconic group of actors.