Mimii Ngulube, a 24-year-old mental health nurse from Portsmouth, decided to join Love Island because she was struggling to find love in her local area. She hopes to bring style, humor, and honesty to the villa.

Sean Stone, a 24-year-old sweet salesman from Hertford, is looking for his soulmate on Love Island. He is described as loving, caring, and thoughtful by his friends and family.

Harriett Blackmore, a 24-year-old dancer and personal shopper from Brighton, plans to bring entertainment and drama to the villa. She is known as an IT girl in Brighton and has even done personal shopping for a rapper.

Ayo Odukoya, a 25-year-old model from Canning Town, believes he will bring excitement and joy to the villa. He is confident in his respectful demeanor and good energy that attracts people to him.

Samantha Kenny, a 26-year-old makeup artist from Liverpool, is known for her fiery personality and scouse glamour. She attributes her single status to not getting out enough and preferring boys from the south.

Nicole Samuel, a 24-year-old accounts manager from Aberdare, Wales, enjoys the single life and the freedom it brings. She was a world champion dancer in 2011 and is proud of her street dancing skills.

Ronnie Vint, a 27-year-old semi-professional footballer from South East London, is looking for someone family-oriented and caring. He has a preference for blondes with nice boobs but is open to brunettes as well.

Jess White, a 25-year-old retail manager from Stockport, acknowledges that she can be hard work and intimidating to men. She has specific requirements for her ideal partner, including being family-oriented and tall.

Ciaran Davies, a 21-year-old surveyor from Pencoed, South Wales, values humor and loyalty in a relationship. He once pretended to be a celebrity to gain entry to a club while on holiday in Malia.

Uma Jammeh, a 23-year-old VIP host and model from Islington, North London, feels unlucky in love and blames her past relationships. She was born in a closet in the hospital, a quirky detail not many people know about her.

Joey Essex, a 33-year-old reality star from Chigwell, Essex, is known for his appearances on The Only Way Is Essex. He has had high-profile relationships with fellow TOWIE star Sam Faiers and has been linked to Love Island stars in the past.

Omar Nyame, a 25-year-old PE teacher from Croydon, London, wants to dispel the assumption that he is a player and a flirt. He is looking for a genuine connection with someone.

Grace Jackson, a 25-year-old model and social media marketing coordinator from Manchester, struggles to find guys who communicate well. Her adventurous lifestyle and frequent travel can intimidate potential partners.

Wil Anderson, a 23-year-old quantity surveyor from Whitley Bay, wanted to go on Love Island after being single for a year. He hopes to rediscover love and companionship on the show.

Tiffany Leighton, a 25-year-old HR coordinator from Hertfordshire, describes herself as fit, bubbly, and unapologetically herself. She plans to bring spice, spontaneity, and her best flirting skills to the villa.