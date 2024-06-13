The 30th anniversary celebration of Oasis’s debut album, Definitely Maybe, was a nostalgic journey back to the 90s, filled with anthems that still resonate today. Despite Noel Gallagher’s absence, Liam Gallagher took center stage, delivering the songs with his signature sneer and conviction.

The stage was set with props reminiscent of the album cover photo shoot, including flamingos, fake palm trees, and a globe. Animated visuals of cigarettes, alcohol, and pop art lasagne added to the lively atmosphere as Liam belted out the iconic tracks. The absence of Noel did not dampen the spirits of fans, who embraced the timeless appeal of Oasis’s music.

While the Gallaghers may still be at odds, the concert was a reminder of the band’s enduring legacy. Liam’s performance of both Oasis classics and solo hits showcased his love for nostalgia and comfort in the familiar. The addition of Bonehead on rhythm guitar added to the authenticity of the experience, harkening back to the band’s early days.

The night was filled with loud electric guitars, resonant melodies, and familiar tunes that transported fans back to the heyday of Britpop. Despite the lack of surprises, Liam’s polished performance and heartfelt dedication to his brother added a poignant touch to the evening. Songs like “Cigarettes and Alcohol,” “Supersonic,” and “Live Forever” captured the essence of Oasis’s rebellious spirit, while Liam’s rendition of “Half the World Away” served as a poignant reflection on their relationship.

Overall, the 30th anniversary celebration of Definitely Maybe was a testament to the enduring power of Oasis’s music and the nostalgia it evokes in fans. Liam Gallagher’s spirited performance and the band’s timeless anthems continue to resonate with audiences, proving that some songs do not need their maker to remain impactful. As fans reminisced about the past, they also looked towards the future, hoping for a return to the under-recorded, non-socially-mediated fun of the 90s.