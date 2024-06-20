Justin Timberlake, a well-known singer and actor, is facing legal trouble after being arrested for driving under the influence (DWI). The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning when Timberlake allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test three times. His lawyer, Edwin Burke Jr., has promised to vigorously defend him against the charges.

Despite facing up to a year in jail if convicted, legal experts believe that Timberlake is unlikely to receive such a harsh sentence. Criminal defense lawyer Michael Brown stated that Timberlake might be able to negotiate for a lesser charge of driving while ability impaired (DWAI), which carries a maximum penalty of 15 days in jail or a fine of up to $500. Brown also noted that Timberlake is in good hands with his attorney Burke, who is well-known and established in Suffolk County.

Timberlake’s arrest took place in Sag Harbor, Long Island, after he allegedly ran through a stop sign and failed to stay in his lane while driving his 2025 BMW. Reports indicate that he refused to take a breathalyzer test and exhibited signs of intoxication during a sobriety test. Despite these allegations, Timberlake’s lawyer remains confident in his defense.

One eyewitness revealed that Timberlake was heavily intoxicated while partying at a hotel in Sag Harbor, LI, and even drank someone else’s beverage when they briefly left the table. The witness described Timberlake as being extremely intoxicated and engaging in inappropriate behavior at the party.

In response to the allegations, Timberlake’s lawyer has expressed his intention to challenge the charges and present a robust defense in court. Timberlake is scheduled to appear virtually for a court hearing next month and will continue with his scheduled performances in New York City and Chicago.

Overall, while Timberlake faces serious legal consequences for his actions, his lawyer’s strategy and legal expertise may help mitigate the potential penalties. It remains to be seen how the case will unfold in court and what impact it will have on Timberlake’s career and public image.