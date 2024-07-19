Brits have a knack for hard rock, and the pioneers of the genre in the late Sixties and early Seventies were Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, and Deep Purple. Deep Purple’s lead singer, Ian Gillan, reflects on the wild era of British rock bands, attributing their success to their unpredictable and spontaneous nature on stage.

Deep Purple, the last of the big three bands, is still going strong with their 23rd studio album and a world tour. The band’s current lineup includes Gillan, Ian Paice, Roger Glover, Don Airey, and Simon McBride. Gillan emphasizes the importance of the British rock bands in shaping the music scene, alongside the influence of American bands and the innovation of equipment like the transistor radio.

Gillan traces his musical journey back to his childhood in a family of musicians, where he found his passion for rock and roll. Joining Deep Purple in 1969, he and Glover became a songwriting duo that contributed to the band’s success through iconic albums like Deep Purple In Rock and Machine Head. Gillan shares anecdotes about the creation of hit songs like Child In Time and Smoke On The Water, showcasing the band’s organic and collaborative approach to music.

Reflecting on the significance of Machine Head in Deep Purple’s career, Gillan acknowledges the impact of the album’s iconic track, Smoke On The Water. He recalls the serendipitous creation of the song and its transformation into a worldwide hit after being released as a single. Gillan also credits bandmates Paice and Glover for their essential contributions to Deep Purple’s sound and longevity.

The conversation shifts to the band’s latest album, =1, which Gillan describes as a return to the old Seventies spirit of Deep Purple. He delves into the concept behind the album title, symbolizing simplicity amidst the complexities of modern life. Gillan shares insights into the inspiration behind songs like Lazy Sod, Portable Door, and Old-Fangled Thing, each carrying a unique story or perspective.

As Deep Purple continues to release new music and tour the world, Ian Gillan’s passion for rock and roll remains undiminished. Despite the changes in fashion and style over the years, one thing is clear – Deep Purple and Ian Gillan still embody the essence of hard rock, keeping the spirit of British rock bands alive for generations to come.