Discovery’s Shark Week is a highly anticipated event that captivates audiences every year, bringing attention to the mysterious and misunderstood creatures that inhabit our oceans. This year’s lineup features a variety of educational and thrilling shows that highlight the importance of shark conservation and protection.

Marine biologist Tom “Blowfish” Hird takes viewers on a journey to study the eating habits of the massive Great White Sharks off the coast of New Zealand in “6000-lb. Shark.” Wildlife biologist Forrest Galante explores the world of critically endangered sharks in “Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan.” Paul de Gelder, a shark attack survivor and professional diver, investigates deadly attacks on fishermen and seeks humane solutions in “Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood.”

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the experts discuss the enduring fascination with sharks and the need for year-round celebration and study of these creatures. Sharks play a vital role in ocean ecosystems, yet they face numerous threats and challenges. It is crucial to raise awareness about the declining shark populations and the importance of conservation efforts.

While many shark shows focus on the majestic and fearsome aspects of these creatures, “6000-lb. Shark” takes a unique approach by examining what sharks eat through the collection of their feces. This perspective offers viewers a more comprehensive understanding of shark behavior and biology beyond the typical narratives of aggression and danger.

The experts also address common misconceptions about sharks, emphasizing that these animals are not mindless killing machines but intelligent and unique beings. Shark Week has played a significant role in changing public perceptions of sharks and highlighting their complexity and importance in marine ecosystems.

In addition to sharks, the experts share their love for other animals, such as puffer fish, gharials, and crocodilians. They express a deep admiration for the magical and special qualities of sharks, highlighting their ability to coexist with humans in shared spaces.

As advocates for shark conservation, the experts stress the importance of working in harmony with nature to protect both human lives and marine ecosystems. By raising awareness, conducting research, and promoting conservation efforts, we can ensure the survival of these incredible creatures for future generations to appreciate and admire.

In the spirit of Shark Week, the experts suggest that other animals, such as crocodilians and sponges, deserve similar dedicated TV shows to educate and inspire audiences about the wonders of the natural world. By expanding the spotlight to other creatures, we can deepen our understanding and appreciation of the diverse and fascinating species that share our planet.