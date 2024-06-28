Kenny Doughty, the actor known for his role as DS Aiden Healy in Vera, has announced his new project after leaving the show. He has teamed up with Sally Bretton, who also starred in Death in Paradise and Beyond Paradise, for a new drama called “The Au Pair.” The show is set to air on Channel 5 and has already generated excitement among fans.

While Kenny has been dropping hints about his new role, Sally has remained silent on social media. However, she is expected to return to filming for the upcoming series of Beyond Paradise alongside Kris Marshall. Kenny, on the other hand, shared his excitement about being back on set, hinting at the warm welcome he received from the crew.

Fans have expressed their support for Kenny and excitement for the new show, especially since he will be working alongside David Suchet. The announcement of “The Au Pair” has sparked a lot of interest and anticipation among viewers, who are eager to see the talented actors in action.

It’s always exciting to see actors take on new roles and challenge themselves in different projects. Kenny and Sally’s collaboration in “The Au Pair” promises to be a compelling drama that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. As they venture into this new chapter of their careers, fans can look forward to seeing their favorite actors in a fresh and exciting light.

The success of actors like Kenny and Sally in their previous roles indicates that they have the talent and versatility to excel in any project they take on. With their experience and dedication to their craft, there’s no doubt that they will deliver stellar performances in “The Au Pair.” As the show prepares to make its debut, fans can expect to be entertained and captivated by the chemistry between the cast members and the intriguing storyline.

In the competitive world of television and entertainment, it’s always refreshing to see actors branching out and exploring new opportunities. “The Au Pair” is just one example of how talented individuals like Kenny and Sally are constantly evolving and pushing themselves to new heights. As fans eagerly await the premiere of the show, they can rest assured that they are in for a treat with this exciting new drama.