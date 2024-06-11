dean-lewis-australia-2024-tour

Dean Lewis Announces 2024 Australian Tour

Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis is set to release his third studio album this spring and headline a national tour in 2024. The global superstar behind hits like ‘Be Alright’ and ‘Waves’ will be performing in Newcastle, Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth from late October to November before embarking on a world tour in 2025.

Reflecting on his career milestone, Dean Lewis expressed his excitement about headlining major venues across Australia. He reminisced about his humble beginnings playing to small crowds and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform at iconic arenas like Rod Laver Arena and Wembley.

Lewis’ upcoming album, ‘The Epilogue’, is set to be released on October 18 and features a mix of raw and acoustic tracks. The album, which includes singles like ‘Trust Me Mate’ and ‘Memories’, showcases Lewis’ growth as an artist while staying true to his musical roots.

Tickets for Dean Lewis’ 2024 tour will go on sale on June 14, with concert dates scheduled throughout October and November. Fans can expect an unforgettable live experience as Lewis performs his biggest hits and new tracks from ‘The Epilogue’.

Don’t miss the chance to see Dean Lewis live in concert and witness his evolution as a musician on stage. Get your tickets early to secure your spot at one of the most anticipated tours of the year.