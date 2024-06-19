Deacon Sharpe was still reeling over Hope Logan’s feelings for Finn on the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Brooke asked Deacon to keep an eye on the situation, but not to tell anyone else about it. Sheila overheard this conversation and continued to eavesdrop on the situation.

Deacon received a call from Hollis about issues with the fridge temperatures, which distracted him from Sheila’s prying questions. Sheila expressed her thoughts on Steffy being too controlling and wondered what Finn’s relationship with her would be like if he was with someone more understanding.

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, Ridge called a meeting where Steffy warned Hope to stay away from Finn due to her negative views on Sheila. Ridge sided with Steffy, emphasizing that Finn should have nothing to do with his birth mom. The meeting shifted towards business when Carter arrived, and Ridge proposed Brooke joining the executive team.

Steffy was not pleased with the idea of working with Brooke and declared that she would not run the family business with her. Despite Steffy’s objections, Ridge believed that Brooke’s return to the executive team would benefit the company. Hope and Carter supported Ridge’s idea, highlighting the positive impact it could have on their clientele.

As tensions rose between Steffy and Brooke, it seemed like a messy team was brewing at Forrester Creations. The latest developments at Forrester Creations are set to shake things up, so fans can expect more drama and surprises in the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Stay tuned for updates on the evolving dynamics at Forrester Creations and the impact of Brooke's potential return to the executive team. The Bold and the Beautiful promises to deliver more twists and turns, so viewers should keep watching to see how the story unfolds.