de-jennifer-lawrence-a-lily-collins-los-estilismos-de-las-famosas-que-acudieron-al-desfile-crucero-de-dior-2025-en-escocia

Exclusive Fashion Recap: Celebrity Outfits at Dior Cruise Show in Scotland 2025

The creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri unveiled her latest collection in the north of the UK, with a star-studded front row mesmerized by the tartan extravaganza. Here’s a glimpse of the celebrities who graced the event.

Jennifer Lawrence, the Oscar winner, stunned in a MOB wife-inspired outfit, featuring a leopard coat, ribbed white t-shirt, and dark trousers. Her minimalist hairstyle added an elegant touch to her smoky makeup.

Clementine Poppy De Vere Drummond, daughter of supermodel Claudia Schiffer, opted for a long leather trench coat cinched with a matching belt, showcasing a less-is-more approach with her blonde hair as the only standout element.

French content creator Lena Mahfouf stood out in a classic yet youthful ensemble, donning a three-piece suit with shorts instead of pants, all in grey, complemented by a mini white Lady Dior bag.

British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu brought a breath of fresh air to the front row in a white fit-and-flare dress with short sleeves, paired with black patent leather open-toe heels for a feminine touch.

Model Romee Strijd played it safe in an all-black leather jumpsuit and biker boots, adding a pop of contrast with a white handbag and messy blonde hair.

Actress Lily Collins embraced the winter vibes with a black high-neck sweater, wide-leg pants, and a bomber jacket, accessorized with square-toe boots and a sleek updo.

Anya Taylor-Joy turned heads with her daring ensemble, combining a black turtleneck sweater and grey wool blazer with shoulder pads, paired with micro shorts and garter tights for a standout look.

In conclusion, the Dior Cruise Show in Scotland 2025 was a spectacle of fashion and celebrity style, with each attendee bringing their unique flair to the event. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of high fashion.

