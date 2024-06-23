Days of Our Lives spoilers for the upcoming weeks reveal that Harris Michaels will be leaving town to follow a lead on Megan Hathaway. This decision will lead to a bittersweet farewell between Harris and Ava Vitali as they realize they can’t make their relationship work with him gone.

Lucas Horton will also be saying goodbye to Kate Roberts Brady before heading off to spend time with his family in New Zealand. Meanwhile, Chanel DiMera will face a heartbreaking situation as she heads to the hospital with severe cramps, leading to concerns about the baby’s well-being.

Theresa Donovan will have a showdown with Nicole DiMera after a dramatic prom night involving Tate Black and Holly Jonas. Tensions will rise as Nicole nearly gets physical with Theresa, leading to Theresa’s engagement to Alex Kiriakis, despite her lingering feelings for Brady Black.

As Brady starts to suspect Theresa’s past mistakes, he may uncover a deeper connection between her and Konstantin Meleounis, raising questions about Sarah Horton and Xander Cook’s missing baby. Meanwhile, Eric Brady will share life-altering news with Nicole, potentially involving Jude DiMera’s paternity.

Stefan DiMera’s blackmailing of EJ DiMera over paternity news could lead to Gabi Hernandez’s release from prison, causing tension in Stefan’s marriage due to his secret affair with Ava. Theresa’s rushed wedding plans with Alex may lead to trouble, while Tate and Holly continue their scheming ways.

As the next two weeks unfold, fans can expect thrilling revelations and more plotting in Salem.