Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, July 19, reveal that there will be a heated confrontation between Alex Kiriakis and Justin Kiriakis at the Kiriakis mansion. Alex is upset that Justin is bad-mouthing Victor Kiriakis, but Justin is still angry at Victor for what he did to his son. Despite their differences, they may decide to set aside their argument for a family celebration.

In addition to the family drama, some familiar faces will be returning for the wedding. Sonny Kiriakis and Andrew Donovan will be back in Salem, catching up with Roman Brady and Stephanie Johnson. Meanwhile, Paul Narita will make a shocking discovery at the townhouse when he finds Brady Black struggling with his feelings for Theresa Donovan. Paul will try to talk Brady out of drinking and encourage him to open up about his emotions.

Meanwhile, Xander Cook will have a tense encounter with Jack Deveraux after an argument with Leo Stark. Xander will try to make amends by offering a peace offering to Jack, leaving him surprised and taken aback. Jack will have to decide whether to accept Xander’s gift or not.

At home, Sarah Horton will be confused when Bonnie Kiriakis admits to finding Fiona Cook’s wedding invitation in the trash. Sarah suspects Theresa of dumping it, but Theresa may deny it or try to smooth things over. However, Theresa will be worried about Fiona showing up at the wedding and causing trouble.

The double wedding will take a dramatic turn when Xander’s mom shows up, delivering a Friday cliffhanger. Fiona’s arrival will bring shockers and chaos to the ceremony, leaving everyone on edge. Stay tuned for more updates and news on Days of Our Lives as the storyline unfolds.