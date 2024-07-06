Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 8-12 are filled with drama and shocking revelations. In the preview video, it is revealed that Bobby will point the finger at Connie for Li Shin’s murder, leading to a potential dangerous situation as she may strike again.

Meanwhile, Gabi’s press conference revelation will have a major impact on Nicole, who will demand the truth from EJ about Eric being Jude’s father. EJ’s deception will be exposed, leading to a heated confrontation between Nicole and EJ.

Nicole will race to the airport with Jude to stop Eric from leaving for Paris. She will reveal the truth about Jude being Eric’s son, setting the stage for a family reunion. On the other hand, Chad will update Jack on his plan to exhume Abigail’s remains, leading to a shocking discovery that could change everything.

Tate will find himself in a tight spot as Alex learns about his scheme with Holly, while the end of an era is approaching as Bill Hayes’ final episode as Doug Williams airs on July 11. Viewers can expect emotional scenes between Doug and Julie as they say goodbye.

With all these must-see moments and surprises in store, fans of Days of Our Lives should stay tuned for more predictions and updates. CDL will continue to provide the latest spoilers and news, making it your top source for all things DOOL.