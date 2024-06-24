Days of Our Lives had some intense moments on Monday, June 24th. Harris Michaels had some news for Ava Vitali about their future together. He mentioned that trust issues needed to be tackled and time was running out. Harris decided to chase after Megan Hathaway, leaving Ava feeling abandoned. Before he left, they shared one last moment together, marking Steve Burton’s exit from the role of Harris Michaels.

Over at the DiMera mansion, EJ DiMera made a confession to Nicole DiMera. Nicole was suspicious of EJ’s secret, which turned out to be about seeing her kiss Eric Brady while intoxicated. EJ emphasized that the only thing that mattered was having Jude back in their lives.

At the Salem Inn, Theresa Donovan and Brady Black were not pleased with Tate Black and Holly Jonas for skipping prom. Theresa blamed Nicole for the teens’ behavior and things escalated quickly. Nicole was enraged and warned Theresa to leave before she was thrown out. EJ had to step in to prevent a physical confrontation.

Nicole ended up grounding Holly indefinitely after Theresa left, leading to more mother-daughter drama. Tate also faced consequences for his actions on prom night. Stay tuned for updates on his punishment.

Overall, it was a dramatic day in Salem with relationships being tested and secrets coming to light.