Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for Monday, August 5, reveal that Brady Black will cross paths with Alex Kiriakis, so they’ll do some commiserating as they try to put their lives back together. Theresa Donovan blew everything up, but Alex and Brady will at least be able to bond over all the pain.

Meanwhile, Fiona Cook will have to think fast! Fans know Fiona is a functioning alcoholic, but she wants Xander Cook to believe she’s completely committed to her sobriety. However, there may be a problem now that Xander has discovered something alarming in Fiona’s room. If it’s a drinking glass, Fiona may have to make excuses and talk her way out of this somehow.

Of course, it’s also possible Brady left some article of clothing behind. Brady has only been sleeping in Fiona’s bed and hasn’t actually been intimate with her, but Xander may suspect Fiona has found a mysterious new fling in Salem. Regardless, Fiona was on the verge of a breakthrough before Xander spotted whatever it is he saw. Days spoilers say Fiona will scramble to explain and try to preserve the progress she’s seemingly been making with Xander.

Over with Stephanie Johnson, she’ll cry to Kayla Johnson about Everett Lynch aka Robert “Bobby” Stein’s fatal overdose and wish things could’ve turned out differently. Other Days spoilers say Steve Johnson will give Marlena Evans updates on missing John Black, the bloody note he found, and his suspicions about foul play. John never checked out of his hotel in Greece, but he hasn’t been seen there for several days. That news has left Steve troubled, so he’ll fill Marlena in and leave her terrified for John’s safety.

Since DOOL is playing up John’s disappearance right as Chad DiMera and Jack Deveraux are making a surprise rescue, there’s probably a connection here. Jack and Chad were stunned over what they just found at that abandoned apartment complex. Days spoilers say Abigail DiMera will remain missing for now, so Chad and Jack seem poised to rescue John instead! It sounds like someone connected to Clyde Weston had John kidnapped for some reason, so Jack and Chad will try to make sense of all this.

Fortunately, Steve and Marlena’s concerns about John may melt away if he calls to reveal he’s OK after Chad and Jack presumably save him. Days of Our Lives spoilers say the mystery woman will still be part of the story soon, so stick with us for more predictions on her and how she’ll affect Chad’s world. Stay tuned for more sizzling Days of Our Lives spoilers, predictions, updates, and news.