Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for the upcoming week are filled with drama and surprises. It seems like Brady Black and Theresa Donovan are not happy with Tate Black and Holly Jonas for their sneaky plan at the Salem Inn. Theresa will share the news with Nicole DiMera and EJ DiMera, causing tension to rise at the DiMera mansion.

Meanwhile, Leo Stark will confront Diana Cooper about his troubled past and the mistreatment he endured from her. The conversation between them is expected to be intense and revealing.

Stefan DiMera will be seen pressuring EJ to gather evidence to help free Gabi Hernandez DiMera from prison. Stefan will visit Gabi in prison, leading to a passionate moment between the couple. Fans can expect some emotional scenes as they hope for Gabi’s release.

On the other hand, Chanel DiMera will experience severe cramps, leading to a distressing situation. Johnny DiMera and Paulina Price will rush her to the hospital, where Chanel will express her fears. Abe Carver will inquire about Chanel’s condition, hinting at possible complications. There is speculation about a potential miscarriage, adding to the suspense and drama.

As the week unfolds, viewers can anticipate shocking revelations and intense confrontations. Stay tuned for more updates and twists in the storyline. For the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, news, and predictions, keep following CDL for all the exciting details.