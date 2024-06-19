Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for the upcoming week are filled with drama and twists that fans won’t want to miss. EJ DiMera will come clean about witnessing a kiss between Nicole and Eric, but he will keep quiet about Jude Brady’s paternity. EJ will seek help from Rafe to deal with Melinda Trask, leading to an alliance with Gabi to secure her freedom.

Meanwhile, Stefan promises Gabi that her release is near, just as the new Gabi recast, Cherie Jimenez, is set to debut on the show. Leo visits Diana in prison as Chanel and Johnny face a medical crisis with Chanel’s unborn child at risk. Paulina grapples with guilt as Abe supports her through the difficult situation.

Ava reacts to Harris’ decision to leave town, while Lucas informs Kate that he is also leaving Salem to be closer to his family in New Zealand. Tate and Holly find themselves in trouble at the Salem Inn during their prom night, with Brady and Theresa catching them in a compromising position.

Brady begins to suspect Theresa of hiding something, leading to a theory about her involvement with Konstantin. Xander opens up to Sarah about his complicated relationship with Victor and his desire for a different family dynamic. Sarah vows to help Xander find his mother, Fiona Cook, in a show of support during his difficult time.

As the week unfolds, more surprises and revelations are sure to come, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for more updates and predictions on the latest DOOL drama. For the latest spoilers, news, and updates, be sure to keep up with CDL for all things Days of Our Lives.