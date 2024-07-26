Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for Monday, July 29, reveal that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will make a pitch to Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), so they’ll both mull over an exciting opportunity.

As Kate Roberts Brady (Lauren Koslow) explained, the actresses who play Charlemagne and Kassandra on Body and Soul won’t be able to participate in the revival. However, Kayla and Marlena look just like Kassandra and Charlemagne’s previous portrayers, so Abe will be hoping they can step up as recasts.

Of course, Marlena and Kayla already have jobs at the hospital that keep them pretty busy, but Abe may insist they can work around the schedules. Kassandra and Charlemagne are popular characters, so Abe may push Kayla and Marlena to at least think about it since the show won’t be the same without them.

As for the character of Lorna on Body and Soul, it seems Kate will fill in for her, too. Abe will hope the audience is willing to accept these recasts as they keep working to put Body and Soul back on the air.

Other Days spoilers say Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) will meet back up with Tate Black (Leo Howard), so that’ll give them a chance to discuss Theresa Donovan’s (Emily O’Brien) terrible actions. Holly will also admit that Nicole DiMera (Arianne Zucker) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) are leaving Salem, but she’ll assure Tate that she’s staying behind and will be living with Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers).

Although Theresa’s facing legal drama and Nicole is moving away, Tate and Holly are stuck with some problems. There’s still Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) to worry about – though he may not be that much of an issue now that he’s fallen off the wagon. Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) will also be in charge of Holly in Nicole’s absence, so that could open the door to some new trouble.

Regardless, almost everyone still believes Tate is at lacrosse camp, so he may have to keep pretending while Holly keeps sneaking off to see him – at least for now.

Over with Nicole and Eric, they’ll bid farewell to their loved ones before heading off to Paris with Jude Brady (Oliver McLarty). Eric will be back for more Days appearances in the coming months, but this will mark his exit with Nicole for the time being.

Next on Monday’s DOOL episode, Andrew Donovan (Colton Little) will have an offer for Theresa to mull over. Perhaps Andrew will try to help Theresa now that she’s ready to turn herself into the cops. Whether that means helping to reduce Theresa’s punishment or explaining things to Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy), Andrew will prove he’s a good brother.

It looks like Theresa’s exit is also looming, but our Days predictions hint that Emily O’Brien will pop back up as Gwen Rizczech later during the week of July 29-August 2. Days of Our Lives spoilers say Andrew will get updates on Theresa’s decision to admit to the kidnapping, so we’ll keep you posted on her legal news and his response.

In conclusion, the residents of Salem are facing some major changes and challenges in the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives. From potential recasts on Body and Soul to emotional goodbyes and difficult decisions, the drama is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for more updates and spoilers on your favorite daytime soap opera!