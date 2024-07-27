Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for the upcoming week are filled with exciting events and drama. Marlena Evans will be raising a toast to Eric and Nicole at their farewell party, where the couple is set to leave for Paris. Stefan and Gabi will celebrate their wedding anniversary with love in the air, but Stefan’s past with Ava Vitali might put him in a tricky situation.

A casting call for Body and Soul will be held by Abe and Kate, with the potential for a new star to be discovered. Marlena might be asked to play a role in the soap opera, leading to some interesting developments. The mystery woman and Theresa’s legal troubles will also take center stage in the upcoming episodes.

Chad and Jack will be on a mission to find the mystery woman, but they might not find what they expect. Fiona will continue her drinking spree with Brady, while Theresa grapples with the possibility of prison time. Connie will continue her manipulative ways, targeting new victims and causing chaos in Salem.

Stephanie and Jada will face challenges with Everett, who might be struggling with his DID. Connie’s actions could further complicate the situation, leading to more questions and trouble for the characters. Everett will express his love for Stephanie, but she fears losing him for good.

The upcoming episodes of DOOL promise to be filled with suspense, romance, and unexpected twists. Stay tuned for more updates and spoilers as the drama unfolds in Salem.