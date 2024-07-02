Days of Our Lives fans are in for a shocking twist as Chad DiMera plans to exhume Abigail’s body to confirm if she is really dead. With Clyde Weston’s suggestion lingering in Chad’s mind, he is determined to get to the bottom of the mystery surrounding Abigail’s disappearance.

Chad’s decision to dig up Abigail’s grave leaves Jack Deveraux surprised and curious about what they might find. The possibility of Abigail still being alive is a tantalizing thought that they can’t shake off.

As the casket is opened, the biggest shock comes – Abigail’s body is missing! This unexpected turn of events only adds fuel to the fire and intensifies Chad and Jack’s resolve to uncover the truth behind Abigail’s supposed death.

With Clyde withholding crucial information, Chad and Jack must now join forces to unravel the mystery and find out what really happened to Abigail. Their partnership in this investigation promises to lead to more surprising revelations and twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

As the search for Abigail continues, fans can expect more suspense, drama, and unexpected turns in the coming episodes of Days of Our Lives. Stay tuned for more updates and predictions on how Chad and Jack’s quest for the truth unfolds.

