david-lynch-and-chrystabell-announce-new-album-share-lynch-directed-video

David Lynch and Chrystabell Unveil New Album, Release Lynch-Directed Video

David Lynch and his longtime collaborator Chrystabell have joined forces once again to bring fans a new album titled “Cellophane Memories,” set to be released on August 2 through Sacred Bones. The announcement also includes the unveiling of a Lynch-directed music video for the single “Sublime Eternal Love.”

The duo’s partnership dates back to Chrystabell’s contribution to the soundtrack of Lynch’s last film, Inland Empire. Lynch took on the roles of writer and producer for Chrystabell’s debut album, “This Train,” and they previously collaborated on her 2017 EP, “Somewhere in the Nowhere.” Chrystabell, best known for her portrayal of agent Tammy Preston in Twin Peaks: The Return, has described the upcoming album as a collection of songs that invite listeners to explore various emotions and experiences.

“Cellophane Memories” is a ten-track album, with titles such as “She Knew,” “The Sky Falls,” and “Dance of Light.” According to Chrystabell, the music serves as a reflection of the listener’s inner world, offering a soundtrack for personal introspection and contemplation.

Fans of David Lynch’s solo work, such as the critically acclaimed album “The Big Dream” from July 2013, and followers of his insights on music, including his thoughts on Bowie and the music behind the revival of Twin Peaks, are sure to find the collaboration with Chrystabell intriguing.

As the release date for “Cellophane Memories” approaches, anticipation among fans of Lynch and Chrystabell continues to build. With the promise of a mesmerizing musical journey that delves into the depths of human emotion, this album is poised to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression.

In conclusion, the reunion of David Lynch and Chrystabell for “Cellophane Memories” promises a musical experience that transcends boundaries and invites listeners to embark on a soul-stirring adventure through sound and emotion. Stay tuned for the release of the album and immerse yourself in the world of Lynch and Chrystabell’s collaborative genius.