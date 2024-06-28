David Duchovny recently shared his thoughts on his role in helping to kickstart Angelina Jolie’s successful acting career. During an interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Duchovny played a word association game with some of his former co-stars, including Julia Louis Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy, Demi Moore, and Halle Berry. When Jolie’s name came up, Duchovny expressed his belief that he played a significant part in her rise to stardom.

Reflecting on their work together on the 1997 film Playing God, Duchovny revealed that he was involved in the casting process and immediately recognized Jolie’s star potential. Despite the film not receiving much attention at the time, Jolie’s performance was praised, further solidifying her talent in the industry.

Following her role in Playing God, Jolie went on to achieve great success in Hollywood, winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2000 for Girl, Interrupted. She has since been recognized for her acting abilities with nominations for other prestigious awards and has also made a mark as a humanitarian, receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2014.

In addition to her acting career, Jolie recently won a Tony Award for producing the Broadway musical The Outsiders, where she shared the stage with her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Jolie, who is a mother of six, continues to balance her successful career with her dedication to her children.

Overall, David Duchovny’s remarks shed light on the impact he believes he had on Angelina Jolie’s journey to becoming a renowned actress and humanitarian. Through their collaboration on Playing God, Jolie’s talent was recognized and has since flourished in the entertainment industry.