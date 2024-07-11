David Duchovny recently made headlines when it was revealed that he auditioned for all three main male lead characters on the popular TV show ‘Full House’. This surprising news has left fans wondering what could have been if Duchovny had landed one of the iconic roles.

The actor, known for his roles in ‘The X-Files’ and ‘Californication’, showcased his versatility by auditioning for the characters of Danny Tanner, Jesse Katsopolis, and Joey Gladstone. While ultimately none of the roles went to Duchovny, the idea of him playing any of these beloved characters has sparked a lot of conversation among fans.

In addition to his auditions for ‘Full House’, Duchovny has been keeping busy with other projects. He recently wrapped up filming for his upcoming movie and has been making the rounds promoting his latest work.

Fans of the actor are eagerly anticipating his next big role and are excited to see what he has in store. Despite not landing a role on ‘Full House’, Duchovny’s auditions have shown that he is willing to step out of his comfort zone and try new things in his career.

As we eagerly await the next chapter in David Duchovny’s career, it’s clear that he is a talented and versatile actor who continues to surprise and impress audiences with his range and abilities. Who knows, maybe one day we’ll see him in a family sitcom like ‘Full House’ after all.