David Corenswet recently wrapped up filming his role as Superman in the upcoming movie directed by James Gunn. The star celebrated the occasion by indulging in a delicious slice of chocolate cake, which he shared on his Instagram account. Alongside Corenswet, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Rachel Brosnahan, Milly Alcock, Isabela Merced, Nicholas Hoult, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, and more.

The film, which marks Gunn’s first feature film as the co-head of DC Studios, promises a fresh take on the classic superhero character. While not an origin story, the movie will focus on Superman’s struggle to balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Producer Peter Safran describes Superman as the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, representing kindness in a world that often overlooks it.

In addition to Corenswet as Superman and Brosnahan as Lois Lane, the movie features a diverse cast of characters played by talented actors. Milly Alcock will portray Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, among others.

The plot of the film remains largely under wraps, but Gunn has hinted at themes exploring Superman’s internal conflict between his alien and human identities. Inspired by the All-Star Superman comic run, the movie is expected to delve into heroic feats undertaken by Superman in the face of adversity.

Production for the film began in various locations, including Svalbard, Norway, where Superman’s Fortress of Solitude was filmed. Additional filming took place in Georgia and Ohio, with a scheduled release date in theaters set for July 11, 2025.

Fans eagerly anticipate the release of this new take on the beloved superhero, eager to see how Corenswet brings his own interpretation to the iconic character. As updates continue to emerge about the film, excitement grows for what promises to be a thrilling and refreshing addition to the DC Universe. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated superhero movie!