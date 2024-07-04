David Beckham was spotted at Wimbledon, sitting in the Royal Box to watch Carlos Alcaraz face off against Mark Lajal. He attended the event with his mother, Sandra, and they were accompanied by other celebrities like Jamie Cullen, Alexander Armstrong, and Katherine Jenkins. Despite the star-studded attendance, no members of the Royal Family were present.

David’s friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been in the spotlight recently. Reports suggest that the Beckhams may have a feud with the Sussexes, dating back to Meghan’s suspicions that Victoria leaked stories to the press. However, David has always been supportive of Harry and Meghan, even serving as an ambassador for the Invictus Games.

The Beckhams were guests at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, but some reports claim they were only invited to the ceremony and not the reception, which allegedly upset them. Despite these rumors, David expressed his pride in Harry for his decision to step back from royal duties, calling him an “amazing” person.

Recently, the Beckhams celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary by sharing pictures of themselves in their wedding attire. They have been a power couple in the entertainment industry for decades and have four children together. Their anniversary post generated a lot of buzz on social media, with fans expressing their love and admiration for the couple.