David Beckham is known as one of soccer’s greatest players, but for the past decade, fans have been waiting for a documentary about his life. Finally, the Netflix docuseries “Beckham” has been released, showcasing the athlete’s career and personal life. Throughout the four episodes, Beckham emphasizes the importance of family, with his wife Victoria and their four children playing a significant role in the project.

Initially, Beckham had reservations about including his family in the documentary, especially his youngest daughter Harper. However, he found that their involvement was necessary to tell his story honestly. The series also delves into Victoria’s time with the Spice Girls and her successful fashion career, shedding light on her journey.

One of the key takeaways from the documentary is the impact of media scrutiny on mental health. Beckham reflects on the hurtful comments made about him and his family over the years, emphasizing the importance of discussing and addressing mental health issues openly. He also touches on the negative and sexist treatment of women in the media, drawing parallels to his wife’s experiences.

Despite the challenges they’ve faced, Beckham remains grateful for his career and the opportunities it has brought him. He acknowledges the changing landscape of soccer, crediting the increased popularity of the sport to efforts like his own in bringing Major League Soccer to Miami. The documentary also highlights the positive reception the Beckham family has received, with fans expressing regret over past mistreatment.

One surprising revelation from the documentary is the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion tour. While Beckham admits that it may not happen on a large scale, he expresses his excitement at the idea of sharing the stage with his former bandmates again. He also discusses the future of women’s sports and his plans to start a women’s team in Miami.

Throughout the interview, Beckham maintains his humility and gratitude for the life he has lived. Despite their success, he and Victoria remain grounded, instilling values of hard work and humility in their children. Ultimately, Beckham sees his family as his greatest achievement, proud of the individuals his children have become.

As a symbol of his success and journey, Beckham arrives at the interview in a Rolls Royce, showcasing the perks of his hard work and dedication. The documentary serves as a tribute to his career, family, and the impact he has had on the world of soccer and beyond.