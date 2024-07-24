David Baddiel, the comedian, has criticized Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, as his own book, My Family, has made its way up the charts. Baddiel’s book offers a humorous take on his upbringing, delving into personal topics such as his mother’s affair and father’s anger issues. While writing his memoir, Baddiel drew parallels with Prince Harry and realized the importance of presenting stories truthfully, which he believes is an act of love. He describes his memoir as “celebratory” in contrast to what he perceives as Prince Harry’s “angry” truth.

Baddiel suggested that Prince Harry should have used comedy as a tool to mend bridges with his estranged family, proposing the idea of a sitcom titled “My Royal Family.” The Duke of Sussex faced criticism for his tell-all autobiography that revealed intimate details about royal life following his decision to step down from his royal duties and move to California with Meghan Markle. The release of his memoir sparked backlash, with commentators speculating that Harry may be disappointed with the reception and lack of a paperback edition.

Rebecca English, a royal editor, noted that while Harry earned a significant amount from the book, he also faced personal backlash for the way he portrayed his family. Charlotte Griffiths, editor at large for the Mail on Sunday, suggested that Harry may be upset with the public’s reaction to his book, as he may have expected a different response. Despite finding the writing process cathartic, Harry may regret how his memoir was received.

The discussions around Harry’s memoir highlight the complexities of sharing personal stories and navigating public opinion. Baddiel’s critique sheds light on the importance of honesty and humor in storytelling, especially when addressing sensitive family dynamics. As Prince Harry continues to navigate his new life outside the royal family, the reactions to his memoir serve as a reminder of the challenges of balancing personal expression with public scrutiny.