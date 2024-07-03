Dave Grohl, the lead singer of Foo Fighters, made quite a fashion statement when he showed up at Wimbledon looking very different from his usual rocker style. Instead of his typical all-black outfit and long hair, Dave opted for a more sophisticated look as he attended the event with his wife, Jordyn Blum, on July 2. He wore a navy blue suit, a mustard-colored tie, and round glasses, with his hair slicked back into a tight bun. Jordyn, on the other hand, wore a powder blue collared dress with a matching blazer, looking equally stylish for the occasion.

Fans were quick to praise Dave’s new look, with one Twitter user describing him in his Wimbledon suit as “an absolute vibe.” But Dave and Jordyn were not the only ones turning heads at Wimbledon. The opening day of the tournament saw David Beckham enjoying the festivities with his mom, Sandra Beckham, while actors from the hit show “Bridgerton,” Golda Rosheuvel and Martins Imhangbe, took a moment to catch up and pose for a picture above the grassy court. Actress Hannah Waddingham was also spotted tuning in for day three of the event, showing her enthusiasm for the matches.

Other celebrities spotted at Wimbledon included Mel C, Lucy Boynton, Jameela Jamil, Maria Sharapova, and Kim Cattrall. The event was truly a star-studded affair, with attendees showcasing their style and enjoying some world-class tennis.

Overall, Wimbledon was not just about the matches on the court but also about the fashion and celebrity sightings off the court. It was a chance for stars like Dave Grohl to switch up their usual style and embrace a more refined look for the occasion. The event brought together celebrities from various industries, all coming together to enjoy a day of tennis and glamour.