“Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel Leviss recently opened up about her struggles with dating and relationships on her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue.” After taking a year off to work on herself following a highly publicized affair scandal with former castmate Tom Sandoval, Leviss shared her journey back into the dating scene.

During the podcast, Leviss discussed her criteria for future relationships, emphasizing the importance of emotional intelligence and kindness in her partners. She mentioned her challenges in dating “a sweet guy” and expressed her difficulty in envisioning a long-term future with someone who is genuinely kind.

Leviss also talked about her healing process post-Scandoval drama, revealing that she checked herself into The Meadows, a mental health rehabilitation center in Arizona. She shared an activity she did at the facility called a “shame backpack,” where she had to write down derogatory comments and hurtful words that she had experienced. Carrying around this backpack helped her understand the weight of internalized shame and negativity.

Despite her past struggles, Leviss seems to have found a new relationship with businessman Matthew Dunn. While it’s still early days, Leviss and Dunn are reportedly getting to know each other and enjoying each other’s company.

Overall, Leviss’s story sheds light on the importance of self-reflection, healing, and finding healthy relationships after facing challenges and setbacks. Her journey serves as a reminder that it’s possible to overcome past traumas and move forward with positivity and growth.